Allakaket Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Attempted Murder Tuesday







An Allakaket man was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into an incident that occurred in that rural community last Thursday, troopers report.

According to AST, they were contacted at 8:19 pm on August 12th reporting an assault with a firearm involved. The caller reported, “Joseph Semaken, 38 years old of Allakaket, was being assaultive and had a gun at their residence.”

The investigation that was opened would determine that Semaken “had committed the crimes of Attempted Murder, Assault 2, two counts of Assault 3, two counts of assault 4, interfering with the report of a Domestic Violence Crime, Criminal Mischief 4, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon 5th,” AST said in a dispatch.

Semaken was arrested on Tuesday, transported to Fairbanks, and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





