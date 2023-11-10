Alutiiq Museum Store Opens at the Kodiak Marketplace





KODIAK, Alaska—The Alutiiq Museum Store will open to the public on Friday, November 10 in the Kodiak Marketplace. This new, downtown location will provide a temporary home for the store and its services during the museum’s building renovations. The rental includes a large space for retail displays and two staff offices. Here, the museum store will continue to offer unique products inspired by Alutiiq heritage, work with artists, and serve the public. The store will be open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“We are pleased to be able to rent space in the Marketplace during museum renovations,” said Executive Director April Laktonen Counceller. “This central location will help us support the many artists that sell through our store and depend on those sales for income. It will also provide a place where patrons can connect with us—meet up with a staff member, pick up an educational box, or ask a question. Although our building is closed for construction, we are very busy with educational projects. This temporary home base will support that work.”

The Alutiiq Museum Store works with about 100 artists in Kodiak, area villages, Alaska, and beyond. In addition to providing a place to sell their work, the store supports the creative community with arts education, marketing, and professional development. This includes the Alutiiq Seal, an art authentication program that identifies works made by Alutiiq/Sugpiaq artists.

“The museum store is a museum program,” said Counceller. “It is an essential part of our efforts to help Alutiiq people live their culture. Through their work, artists tell Alutiiq stories, teach traditions, and build pride in Native heritage. We are proud to help artists grow their skills and opportunities.”



