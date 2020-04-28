AMHS Summer Schedule Updated

- Home
Four vessels expected to resume service in June and July
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released an updated summer schedule to provide an appropriate level of service based on passenger demand, crew availability, and state and federal guidelines for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule is tentative and could change based on the ability and desire of Alaskans to travel given the current COVID-19 situation. AMHS travelers must follow all applicable COVID-19 health mandates.
The M/V Tustumena is scheduled to resume Southwest Alaska service on June 2 and will run its Aleutian Chain route once a month. The M/V Kennicott is tentatively scheduled to resume service on June 25 with a voyage from Ketchikan, Alaska, to Bellingham, Washington. However, interstate ferry service will be subject to State of Alaska and State of Washington travel rules in place at that time. Kennicott is scheduled to make cross-gulf trips and to visit Prince William Sound communities every other week.
The M/V LeConte is finishing up its annual overhaul and certifications, and the vessel is scheduled to reenter service on June 17. LeConte will serve Northern Panhandle communities when the M/V Tazlina heads for layup. The M/V Columbia remains scheduled to provide service for Southeast Alaska and Bellingham, Washington, beginning July 1 (again subject to interstate travel rules).
Updated schedule information is available on the AMHS website at www.ferryalaska.com.
AMHS has implemented multilayer cleaning protocols for our vessels and terminal facilities, and shore side management staff are working closely with crews in the shipyard to develop vessel-specific operational plans for working in a COVID-19 environment. AMHS strives to keep our crews and passengers safe while also socially distanced. Additional information about AMHS operations can be found on our Service Notices webpage.
