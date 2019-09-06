AMHS Winter 2019-20 Schedule is Open for Booking AMHS creates schedule to provide the maximum level of service possible

- Home
(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2019-20 winter schedule today. Reservations are now available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling the AMHS Reservations Center at 1-800-642-0066, or by visiting ferry terminals throughout the ferry system.
The AMHS winter schedule covers ferry travel from Oct. 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020.
When compiling the winter schedule, AMHS staff worked diligently to meet community needs as much as possible. The winter schedule is fiscally constrained and AMHS funding for the fiscal year 2020 was reduced by $43 million. This 31% budget reduction from previous fiscal years left little room for flexibility in the schedule.
In an effort to maximize revenue and create a more self-sustaining system, there are new features included with the 2019-20 winter schedule:
Passengers are encouraged to book early for the best fares. Additional details on pricing are available in the chart below.
Written by: Alaska DOT and PF on Sep 6, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News