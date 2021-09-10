Anchorage Driver Arrested after Six Car Collision at Fifth Avenue Intersection

Anchorage police received a report of a multiple-vehicle crash at 11:53 am on Thursday at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Airport Heights and the Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene.

The intersection was closed and all inbound Glenn Highway traffic was diverted to Bragaw.

The investigation revealed that an officer with the Community Action Policing Unit saw a silver Lincoln Navigator going eastbound swerving at that location then hitting a vehicle. The officer immediately hit his lights and attempted a traffic stop and called in for backup.

Instead of stopping for the officer, the driver of the Lincoln sped up and continued to swerve in and out of his lane. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Christopher L. Jordan, crossed the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a second vehicle, which then collided with yet another.

It was then that Jordan’s vehicle traveled into the 5th Avenue intersection colliding with a fourth and fifth vehicle before coming to a stop. All of the vehicles involved sustained significant damage.

Medics with the Anchorage Department, upon arrival, treated several victims for injuries then transported them to hospitals for additional treatment. One of the victims suffered what was deemed life-threatening injuries.

Jordan ignored commands to exit his vehicle. Then, when officers attempted to assist Jordan from the Lincoln, he became combative. Taser warnings were given but ignored as Jordan attempted to fight with the officers. A taser was deployed and Jordan was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Jordan was remanded at the Anchorage Jail for Reckless Driving, Eluding, Domestic Violence Assault 3, two counts of Assault 1, five counts of Assault 3, and Resisting Arrest. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming,” APD reports.



