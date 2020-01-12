Anchorage Driver in Fatal December 28th 7th Avenue Collision Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

The Anchorage Police Department has revealed new developments in the December 28th collision between a red Honda Sedan and a dump truck that occurred at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bragaw Street where a woman was killed.
APD reports that the driver of the red sedan, 22-year-old Joey Thao, now faces multiple charges that include manslaughter, Assault III, and Driving Under the Influence.
As a result of the collision at the intersection, Thao and a juvenile passenger suffered injuries while another passenger, 22-year-old Cindy Vang, was fatally injured.
Thao was arrested on the charges and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.