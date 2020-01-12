Anchorage Driver in Fatal December 28th 7th Avenue Collision Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

Alaska Native News on Jan 11, 2020.

The Anchorage Police Department has revealed new developments in the December 28th collision between a red Honda Sedan and a dump truck that occurred at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bragaw Street where a woman was killed.

APD reports that the driver of the red sedan, 22-year-old Joey Thao, now faces multiple charges that include manslaughter, Assault III, and Driving Under the Influence.

As a result of the collision at the intersection, Thao and a juvenile passenger suffered injuries while another passenger, 22-year-old Cindy Vang, was fatally injured.

Thao was arrested on the charges and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.