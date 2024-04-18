Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Achieves National Law Enforcement Accreditation by CALEA





(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Department proudly announces its continued accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in the Law Enforcement agency program. This prestigious recognition was reaffirmed on March 23, 2024, following a comprehensive assessment process.

Receiving accreditation from CALEA signifies the highest standards of professionalism and commitment to public safety upheld by the ANC Airport Police Department. The department first earned this distinction in 2020 and has since maintained its dedication to excellence in law enforcement practices.

Chief Aaron Danielson and Lieutenant Dan Juarez represented the ANC Airport Police Department at the CALEA conference held in Montgomery, Alabama. The rigorous evaluation included an in-depth examination of community engagement, policies, procedures, equipment, and facilities by CALEA assessors. Following this assessment, the agency’s performance was reviewed by CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners, culminating in the reaffirmation of its accreditation status.

During the conference, CALEA President Marcus Brown and Executive Director Craig Hartley presented the ANC Airport Police Department with its accreditation, recognizing the department’s unwavering commitment to public safety and community service.

Chief Danielson expressed gratitude for the department’s recognition, stating, “It is an honor to see the professional actions of our officers and policy standards of our department be recognized through CALEA reaccreditation. Our department’s dedication to public safety is continually practiced day in and day out. The diligence of our officers and staff to meet these standards is commendable and a worthy resource to our aviation community and the State of Alaska.”

Established in 1979, CALEA was founded by major law enforcement organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Police Executive Research Forum. The Commission develops standards based on international best practices in public safety and administers the accreditation process to ensure agencies meet the highest standards of professionalism and service delivery.

Accreditation by CALEA offers numerous benefits to the ANC Airport Police Department and the community it serves, including:

Controlled Liability Insurance Costs: Accreditation facilitates the procurement of liability insurance and may result in lower premiums for agencies.

Stronger Defense Against Lawsuits and Complaints: Accredited agencies are better equipped to defend against legal actions and citizen complaints.

Greater Accountability: Accreditation standards provide a proven management system that enhances accountability and resource allocation.

Support from Government Officials: Accreditation demonstrates a commitment to excellence, earning the confidence of government officials and the community.

Increased Community Advocacy: Accreditation fosters collaboration between police and citizens, promoting community-oriented policing and crime prevention.

Improved Employee Morale: Accreditation symbolizes professionalism and competence, boosting employee morale and pride in the agency.

The ANC Airport Police Department remains dedicated to its mission of protecting life and property at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. With over 60 officers and specialized teams in various disciplines, including Investigations, Explosives Ordnance Disposal, K-9, Drug Interdiction, and Water Rescue, the department is committed to delivering professional police, firefighting, and emergency medical services to the Alaskan community.

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is an important gateway to the city of Anchorage and the State of Alaska. More than 5 million passengers fly through ANC annually. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is responsible for approximately 15,577 airport & community jobs, earning $1 billion. That’s 1 in 10 jobs in Anchorage.



