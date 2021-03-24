Anchorage Man Arrested in FNBA Parking Lot after Attempting to Cash Stolen Check







Anchorage police report that they took an Anchorage man into custody on forgery and other charges after he attempted to cash a stolen check at the First National Bank on 36th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

An employee at FNBA called Anchorage dispatch at 4:32 pm on Monday and informed them that a man had come to the drive-thru as a passenger in a vehicle and attempted to cash a stolen check. An APD officer responded to the scene and located the vehicle as it was preparing to leave the parking lot. The officer activated his lights and successfully pulled over the vehicle before it left the lot.

The officer made contact with the driver and two passengers. It was determined that the front seat passenger, identified as 38-year-old Joshua J. Brewer, was the person attempting to cash the check with an ID that did not belong to him.

All three individuals were transported to the department.

It would be found that the amount of the check had been altered to show an amount $2,000 more than the check had been originally written out for. It would also be determined that the check had been legitimately made out to a person not present in the vehicle, but for a lesser amount.







Brewer was charged with Forgery III, two counts of Theft II, and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device. He was transported and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

A background check was carried out on the back seat passenger, identified as 31-year-old Barbara J. Bott, and it would be discovered that she had three outstanding warrants out of Palmer and one from the Anchorage court. She was remanded to Hiland Mountain Correctional on the warrants.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged and released after being interviewed.





