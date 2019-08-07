Anchorage Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Big Timber Motel Shooting

Alaska Native News Aug 7, 2019.

A 52-year-old Anchorage man was arrested on multiple charges that include Assault I and Reckless Endangerment after a shooting investigation at the Big Timber Motel on 5th Avenue early Tuesday morning, APD revealed.

APD was called and a shooting was reported at 2:45 am on Tuesday and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, several persons were taken into custody for questioning, including the suspect identified as Robert Alexander.

The investigation found that Alexander and the victim got into an altercation inside the motel and the victim was shot by Alexander.

Alexander was arrested on the charges and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.