Anchorage Man Charged in Drain Cover/Construction Vandalism

Alaska Native News on Jul 22, 2020.

Anchorage police report that they have arrested a suspect on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief III for throwing construction cones into the roadway as well as removing drain covers and throwing them down the drains on Tuesday night.

APD says they were contacted by Municipal Street Maintenance employees at 10:02 pm on Tuesday reporting that they observed a male suspect carrying out that destructive behavior and followed him to the 700-block of Muldoon when he left the area.

APD officers responded and a swing-shift sergeant spotted the man who fit the suspect description given them by the workers. He was contacted and identified as 33-year-old Rodney S. Whitstine. The maintenance workers identified Whitstine as the person who was seen committing the vandalism on the 900-block of Muldoon.







The investigation would find that in addition to removing the drain covers, Whitstine had knocked over six decorative concrete tops, cracking one of them.

Whitstine was arrested and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center on the charges

APD says that prior incidences of removing drain covers and dumping them down the drains is still under investigation. They say that Whitstine has not been charged in those incidences.