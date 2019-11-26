Anchorage Man Charged with Arson/Murder in Friday Morning Cheney Lake Park Vehicle Fire

APD investigators say that the suspect taken into custody on Friday in connection with the vehicle arson with a deceased person near Cheney Lake park has been charged with Murder II, Arson I and Tampering charges.

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning patrol officers and Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the residential area near East 22nd Street and More Street. It was there that they discovered a full-sized SUV in flames. After extinguishing the fire, a body was discovered in the vehicle.

When the victim, whose name is being withheld, and the circumstances were investigated, it was deemed suspicious in nature and Homicide and Fire Investigators responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.







The area was shut down for several hours as investigators combed the scene.

Later in the early morning hours, investigators took a man, later identified as 42-year-old Trevor Babcock into custody for questioning. After interviewing Babcock, he was ultimately determined to be a suspect and charged in the case.

Vinelink shows that Babcock remains in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.