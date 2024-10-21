Anchorage man charged with firearm, drug trafficking crimes





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week charging an Anchorage man with trafficking firearms and illicit drugs in Alaska.

According to court documents, from May 29 to Sept. 6, 2024, Donte Richard Rocreec Outwater, 19, allegedly engaged in dealing firearms without being a licensed dealer, and while believing that the firearms would be used illegally. The documents also allege that on five occasions between July 3 and Aug. 13, the defendant distributed controlled substances along with firearms. On all five occasions, he allegedly possessed a firearm in relation to and in furtherance of the drug trafficking crimes he was committing. Outwater is also charged with illegally possessing a machinegun.

A criminal complaint previously filed against the defendant alleges that Outwater began selling firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer in June 2024. In total, Outwater illegally sold undercover law enforcement 18 firearms. One of the firearms was a fully automatic machinegun, and several of them were reported as stolen.

Outwater was arrested by the Anchorage Police Department on July 26, 2024, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to court documents, within an hour of his release from custody, he contacted the undercover officer to arrange further firearm sales.

Outwater is charged with one count of unlicensed dealing in firearms, one count of trafficking firearms, five counts of distribution of controlled substances, five counts of using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and one count of illegal possession of a machinegun. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on Oct. 22 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison for each count of using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and up to 20 years in prison for his other alleged crimes. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Blais made the announcement.

The ATF Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshal Service and Anchorage Police Department, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Klugman is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

