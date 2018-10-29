Anchorage Man Charged with Terroristic Threats against UAA

Alaska Native News Oct 29, 2018.

Anchorage police arrested a 21-year-old Anchorage man on charges of Terroristic Threats II following a report and investigation spurred by the man sending threatening texts to his former girlfriend, APD said on Sunday.

Ralph Marcelo’s former girlfriend, a UAA student, reported the texts to APD and police opened an investigation and contacted the Incident Management Team at UAA and apprised them of the incident.

According to the investigation, Marcelo, a former UAA student “had sent several text messages containing suicidal threats that quickly evolved into threats of a mass shooting on UAA campus,” APD reported.

Patrol Officers responded to Marcelo’s residence and took him into custody on felony charges of Terroristic Threats II. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.