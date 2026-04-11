Anchorage man guilty of drug trafficking crimes







ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man yesterday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy targeting Alaska.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, James Barber, 44, conspired with the organization’s leader, Aaron Washington, 59, and multiple other people, who have already pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, to import drugs, mainly fentanyl, from Phoenix and Seattle and distribute the drugs in Alaska.

Evidence presented at trial showed that between November 2024 and March 2025, Barber regularly went to the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to pick up luggage containing one to two kilograms of fentanyl on behalf of the drug trafficking conspiracy.

On one occasion, Washington flew from Anchorage to Phoenix on Nov. 14, 2024, to purchase fentanyl from a codefendant. Washington flew back to Anchorage on Nov. 18. Surveillance video showed Washington bypassing the luggage carousel and heading for the taxi line, while Barber picked up a checked suitcase and left separately.

On another occasion later that month, Washington again flew to Phoenix and returned with two kilograms of fentanyl purchased from a co-conspirator. Law enforcement seized the fentanyl pursuant to a search warrant at the airport. Texts between Washington and Barber indicated that Barber was planning to pick up the luggage at the airport but failed to do so. Washington took the bag and took a taxi home.

Law enforcement recorded at least seven other trips with similar circumstances to both November incidents. At the time of these offenses, Barber was released on pretrial supervision in a prior federal criminal case.

The jury found Barber guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The jury also found Barber guilty of an enhancement because he committed the crimes while he was on federal supervised release for a separate criminal matter. Barber faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Co-defendants in this case are as follows:

Washington, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Feb. 17, 2026, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2026.

Charlotte Hill, 55, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Feb. 6, 2026, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2026.

Erika Willers, 28, of Tukwila, Washington, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Feb. 5, 2026, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2026.

Glenn Cooper, 44, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on March 27, 2026, and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, 2026.

Kenneth Degroff, 38, of Anchorage, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Feb. 5, 2026, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2026.

Afshin Manzar, 46, of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Dec. 17, 2025, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, 2026.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Acting Special Agent in Charge Brandon Waddle of the FBI Anchorage Field Office.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office investigated this case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, and from the Mat-Su High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) team. Additional assistance was provided by the Airport HIDTA team and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Bradley and Alana Weber are prosecuting the case.

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