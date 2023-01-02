Anchorage Man Indicted on Eight Counts of Producing Child Pornography





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging an Anchorage man with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child – production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, between July 2018 and August 2021, Michael Vernon Ross, 31, allegedly used and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Minimum sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison on each count of production of child pornography. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The FBI and Anchorage Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth Brickey-Smith and Adam Alexander are prosecuting the case.

If the public has any further information regarding Ross’s activities, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



