Wainwright man arrested, charged with child exploitation offenses

A Wainwright man was arrested by the FBI Wednesday at his residence on criminal charges related to his alleged attempted enticement of minors in his community to meet for sexual contact. He also allegedly received and possessed child pornography and attempted to entice minors to produce child pornography.

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, 2024, the North Slope Borough Police Department took a complaint from a 15-year-old minor victim about Robert Segevan, 31, allegedly requesting sexually explicit pictures from the minor victim on a digital messaging application. Two other minor victims also allegedly received the same request from Segevan. The 15-year-old victim stated Segevan started messaging them in 2023. Anytime they would attempt to block him, he would allegedly create a new account on the messaging application and continue to ask for sexually explicit pictures.

Court documents explain that on Nov. 7, 2024, the North Slope Borough Police Department received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) detailing that a user account, later identified as Segevan’s, on the digital messaging platform was flagged for child sexual abuse material. The tip detailed Segevan asking a fourth minor victim to meet for sexual contact.

Court documents further detail that on Nov. 14, 2024, the North Slope Borough received a search warrant return from the digital messaging application for two of Segevan’s usernames. Law enforcement reviewed the return and identified several sexually explicit pictures sent from a fifth minor victim. On Dec. 24, 2024, North Slope Borough Police Department executed a search warrant on Segevan’s home in Wainwright and seized electronic devices. These devices are still being processed.

On June 30, 2025, the FBI received a complaint that Segevan allegedly asked one of the previously identified minor victims for pictures of their body, and that he was allegedly harassing several minors in the Wainright community for pictures of their bodies.

Segevan is charged with one count of receipt of child pornography, one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography. If convicted, Segevan faces between 15 years to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and North Slope Borough Police Department are investigating the case, with assistance from Anchorage Police Department as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. If anyone has information concerning Segevan’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name or username Robert Segevan, Ethan Allen, “tukak,” “robertsegevan20,” or “robertsegevan24,” please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

