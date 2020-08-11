Anchorage Man Jailed on Felony Warrant, Contraband, Meth and Heroin Charges in Seward Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 11, 2020.

Troopers in Seward report that as they were at a Seward residence searching for a suspect at 7 pm on Sunday night, they made an arrest in an unrelated matter.

Troopers, during their search for a suspect, made contact with 35-year-old Justin Toots of Anchorage. They would find that Toots was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for an October 2019 felony assault out of Anchorage. He was transported to the Seward Jail on the warrant.

But, while Toots was undergoing the booking process at the jail, he would be found to have heroin and methamphetamine on his person and so was subsequently charged with Promoting Contraband and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III. All of these are felonies as well.

He has a pre-indictment hearing set for August 20th.





