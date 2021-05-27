Anchorage Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Attempted Child Sexual Exploitation







ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Sharon L. Gleason to 10 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the attempted sexual exploitation, coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to evidence presented at trial, detectives assigned to the Anchorage Police Department (APD) Crimes Against Children Unit (CACU) received a report that Eric Larsen, 51, solicited a 13-year-old girl for oral sex and had exposed himself to her.

APD detectives assumed the identity of the girl and continued to communicate with him. Larsen used text messages and phone calls to negotiate a time and place to meet with the girl, for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse. On February 14, 2019, Larsen arrived at a prearranged location. Instead of meeting the girl, Larsen was met by APD officers and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Larsen was found to be in possession of condoms, personal lubricant, a vibrator, methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a loaded handgun.







“Child sexual exploitation is a serious problem in our community, but thanks to the dedication of skilled investigators and coordination between local, state and federal law enforcement partners offenders like Mr. Larsen should know that they will be brought to justice,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska.

The Anchorage Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and James Klugman prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

###





