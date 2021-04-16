Anchorage Man Convicted on All Counts of Sex Trafficking Minors, Child Pornography and Illegal Possession of a Firearm







ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking of minors, three counts of production of child pornography and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The verdict came after a three-day federal bench trial with Senior U.S. District Judge Ralph R. Beistline.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between mid-October 2018 and December 1, 2018, Tristan Jamal Grant, aka “Goo,” 35, conspired with another person to traffic two minors, a 15-year-old female and a 17-year-old female. Both minors were runaways who stayed with Grant at his co-conspirator’s apartment. While at the apartment, they created an online advertisement that was used to market the minors. Grant then assisted his co-conspirator in trafficking the victims; encouraging them to perform sex acts for money; serving as protection for the minors and driving one of the minors to a date to perform sex acts. Additionally, Grant produced child pornography with one of the minors on two separate occasions.

Grant was arrested by Anchorage Police Department following a shooting on December 12, 2018. When arrested Grant was in possession of two weapons. Because Grant had previously been convicted of a felony, possession of those guns was illegal.

Grant remained in custody and was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 15, 2019. Grant escaped from custody during a court ordered release to meet with his attorney at his attorney’s office to prepare for trial. Grant was captured and later indicted on February 23, 2021, for escape by prisoner in custody and failure to appear.

“This conviction should be a strong reminder that sex trafficking and exploitation of children will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska. “The successful conviction of this case was due to the courage of the victims and the collaborative efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors. Our office will remain steadfast in our pursuit of all those who perpetuate sex trafficking of children.”

“Tristan Grant terrorized our neighborhoods and recruited minors for commercial sex acts, profiting from their exploitation. This guilty verdict is a win for our entire community,” said Robert Britt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI is grateful for our collaborative partnerships across the state, and in this case the Anchorage Police Department, as we continue to combat crimes against Alaska’s youth.”







Sentencing is scheduled for July 14 at 9:00 a.m. in Anchorage. As a result of his convictions, Grant faces a sentencing range of not less than 15 years in prison and up to life. Grant also faces a term of supervised release following prison of not less than five years and up to life. Each conviction carries a maximum fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Anchorage Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, working together through the FBI’s Safe Streets/Crimes Against Children/Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children through sex trafficking, as well as to identify and recover victims.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

