Anchorage Woman Arrested in Vehicle Theft Case Following Multiple Subsequent Incidents

Anchorage police report that they have made an arrest in a Sunday vehicle theft after subsequent incidents led them to the suspect on Monday.
APD received a stolen vehicle report at 12:15 pm on Sunday. The caller reported that the vehicle, a black 2013 Ford Escape, had been left running with keys in the vehicle on the 8600-block of Molanary Drive when it was taken.
At 12:34 am on Monday APD officers responded to a report of a hit and run collision on the 7800-block of Blackberry Street. That caller reported that a black SUV had crashed into their vehicle, then mailbox before fleeing the scene. A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located near 80th Avenue. The vehicle had been crashed into an electrical box at that location.
Also found strapped to the top of the vehicle was a fat tire bike and bags of tools.
Responding officers began actively searching for a woman seen fleeing the scene on foot following the accident. Officers soon located a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Mary Tilden near 88th and Northwood. She was taken to the department for questioning.
While questioning was taking place, an additional call came into the station reporting that someone had entered his residence while he was sleeping. He woke up to find his front door open and his fat tire bike and bags of tools were gone. He also reported that someone had gone through the vehicles parked in the garage.
APD says that they are continuing to investigate and they are working to identify any additional suspects.
Following the interview, Tilden was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Burglary I, Criminal Mischief V – Riding in a Stolen Vehicle, and Theft II.