Anchorage Woman Charged in Tuesday Evening Rovenna Street Shooting

A local Anchorage hospital contacted the Anchorage Police Department on Tuesday night to report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off and admitted at 8:42 pm, APD reported on Wednesday.

Officers responded to investigate the incident and the initial investigation revealed that the victim had driven home to his Rovenna Street address to find two women that he knew parked in front of his home.

As he proceeded to place his vehicle on ramps to change the vehicle’s oil, he told the police, he got into an argument with one of the women, who he identified as Sabrina Lish, age 32. At some point during the argument, Lish, who was in her vehicle, reached into her handbag and pulled out a handgun. As she partially stepped out of her vehicle, she pulled the trigger, hitting the victim in the upper body.







Immediately after shooting the victim, Lish got back into her vehicle and drove away with her passenger. After he was shot, the victim went into his home and had a female family member take him to the hospital. Police said that his injuries were non-life-threatening.

APD stated that “Officers drove to a residence on the 2900-block of W 29th Avenue which Lish is known to frequent,” and once there, announced their presence outside the home and Lish and the woman who was in the vehicle with her at the time of the incident came outside and were taken into custody.

Both persons were questioned. After questioning Lish was charged with Assault II, Misconduct Involving Weapons-Felon in Possession, Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence. APD did not stipulate the nature of Lish’s previous felony conviction.

Her passenger was not charged and was released. Lish was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.