Anchorage Woman Jailed on Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 29, 2018.

An Anchorage woman was arrested on multiple charges that include Sexual Abuse of a Minor II and Unlawful Exploitation of a Minor, APD reported.

The South High School Resource Officer received a report that Anchorage resident 42-year-old Stefanie Custard had been engaging in sexual activities with male students that attended South High. The Resource Officer passed on the report to APD.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit immediately opened an investigation into the reported incident and found that “the suspect was engaging in sexual activity with multiple male students.” APD went on to say, “At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the suspect had sex with a male juvenile and sent sexually explicit digital images via social media and a smartphone to other male juveniles.”

It was pointed out by investigators that Custard is not an employee of the Anchorage School District and that the alleged offenses did not take place on school property.







APD is asking the public for additional information and are working to determine if there are any more victims in the case.

Custard was placed under arrest on the charges and remanded to the Anchorage Jail. APD states that additional charges may be forthcoming.