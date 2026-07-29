Anchorage woman killed in Northern Lights crash; two juveniles critically injured











An early morning crash in Anchorage on July 28, 2026, claimed the life of 23-year-old Kylie Hoogendorn.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded at approximately 12:02 a.m. to the intersection of East Northern Lights Boulevard and UAA Drive after receiving reports of a collision with injuries.

Investigators determined that a GMC Sierra traveling eastbound on Northern Lights Boulevard struck a light pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. Kylie Hoogendorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said next-of-kin notification has been completed. The release did not provide a cause of the crash or indicate whether speed, impairment, or other factors are believed to have contributed to the collision.