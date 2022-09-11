32-Year-Old Man Jailed on DUI/Assault Charges Following Early Saturday Morning Collision





Patrol officers with APD responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Denali Street and East Northern Lights Boulevard at 3:36 am on early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, they discovered the driver of GMC Safari suffering from what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. They also observed that the passenger in that vehicle was suffering from serious injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There was also a male teen in the back seat of the vehicle. He escaped injury.

“Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Denali Street are closed for a couple of blocks at Northern Lights. Westbound Northern Lights is closed between Eagle and Denali,” according to APD’s report.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit (MCIU) responded to the scene and took up the investigation. According to the investigation, the GMC was traveling westbound on a green light at the Northern Lights intersection.

At the same time, a Jeep Commander, driven by 32-year-old Roderick L. McClam ran a red light on Denali and collided with the GMC.

When McClam was contacted, he showed signs of impairment and so was subjected to Standardized Field Sobriety Testing. After the tests, McClam was taken into custody on charges of DUI. He was also charged with two counts of Assault I.

He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



