APD Arrests Willow Street Shooting Suspect Monday Morning





APD officers with the patrol division report that they located and arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ravon Tanner in connection with the September shooting that took place in the Willow Street/West 36th Ave4nue area on Friday.

Police opened an investigation at that location after finding an adult male suffering from gunshot injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

A short time later, investigators identified Tanner as a person of interest and sought information on his whereabouts. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Monday morning, patrol officers located Tanner and placed him under arrest on multiple charges that include assault and he was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.



