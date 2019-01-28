APD Investigate Shooting Outside Econo Inn in Anchorage

Alaska Native News Jan 28, 2019.

APD is seeking witness or information into an injuries-shooting that occurred in downtown Anchorage early on Monday morning.

According to the report, police responded to 642 East 5th outside of the Econo Inn at 1:26 am this morning after receiving a report of a shooting that took place there.

The investigation revealed that an altercation had broken out at that location at which point one person in the group pulled out a handgun and shot another in the group in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.







Police made no arrests and have no circumstances or motive for the shooting as yet.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchorgecrimestoppers.com.