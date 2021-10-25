APD Investigates Saturday’s Backpacker’s Annex Shooting as Homicide





At 8:27 pm on Saturday night, officers with the Anchorage police department responded to the Backpackers Annex at 421 Eagle Street after receiving a report of a shooting there.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. That victim would soon succumb to his injuries at the scene.

The Crime Scene Team responded to the address to begin the investigation. They have not released any further information in the homicide investigation but report that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the public.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.



