APD Investigates Tuesday Night 4th Avenue Homicide

Anchorage police have upgraded a death investigation to a homicide investigation into the 4600-block East 4th Avenue incident on December 3rd after a State Medical Examiner’s report that the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, died from trauma to the upper body.

Officers with the Patrol Division as well as the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the scene after receiving a report of an unconscious person at 10:30 pm. But, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

A thorough investigation was carried out by APD Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Team and following the State Medical Examiner’s determination, the investigation became one of homicide.

No suspect has been identified in the case and the victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with any information about this investigation, including surveillance footage, please call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP to remain anonymous.