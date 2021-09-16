APD Investigates Wednesday Night Crash Fatality on 8700-Block of Spruce Brook Street





Anchorage police are investigating a fatal crash that took place just prior to 10 pm on Wednesday night on the 8700-block of Spruce Brook Street.

According to APD, they were notified of the crash at 9:51 pm and responded to the scene and opened an investigation. That investigation found that the driver of a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on East 88th from Lake Otis, when it left the roadway and crashed through multiple backyard fences before coming to a stop.

One passenger in the vehicle appeared uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The driver was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).



