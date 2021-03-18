APD Investigating Wednesday Morning Mountain View Drive Sexual Assault, Seeks Info







Anchorage police are asking the public for information on a sexual assault suspect in the Mountain View area for an incident that occurred around 6 am on Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, the suspect, described as a black male between the ages of 25-35 years old, and standing approximately 5’7″-5’9″ approached the victim outside her residence on the 3500-block of Mountain View Drive and “verbally threatened the victim, forced her into the residence and assaulted her.” After the assault, the suspect, said to have short-cropped hair and wearing a black hoody and dark jeans, fled the area.

After the suspect fled, the victim called 911 and officers immediately responded and made contact with her at her residence. She was taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment of her injuries.

The victim told police that the thinly built suspect was unknown to her.

Anyone with information about the suspect and/or this investigation should call Dispatch at 911 or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





