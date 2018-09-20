APD Nabs Car Thief, Adds Nine Charges to her Seven Warrants

Alaska Native News Sep 20, 2018.

APD netted an Anchorage woman wanted on seven warrants and added another nine charges after APD dispatch received a call reporting the location of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning and patrol officers responded to the area.

Officers located the vehicle, a 2017 black GMC Terrain that had been reported stolen just 36 minutes earlier from the 6400-block of Whispering Loop, at the intersection of Acheson Lane and Nunaka Drive at 10:11 am.

When the patrol officer activated his lights, the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Sabrina N Moore, accelerated away. “Officers followed for a short distance but then disengaged from the pursuit due to Moore’s dangerous driving behavior and nearby traffic,” APD stated in a Nixle release.

Approximately 20 minutes later, an officer re-established visual contact on the vehicle in the Catholic Social Services parking lot on the 3700-block of East 20th. That officer activated his overhead lights and tapped his siren and Moore, outside the vehicle, “looked back at the officer and ran on foot,” according to the report.









After a short chase, the officer caught up and took Moore to ground and placed her in cuffs before being transported to the Anchorage Jail.

Moore was remanded on charges of Fail to Stop, Criminal Mischief III, Disobey a Lawful Order of a Public Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Vehicle Theft I, Driving While License Revoked, Theft II, Reckless Driving, and Violating Conditions of Release as well as her existing warrants for Vehicle Theft I x2, Fraudulent Use of Access Device, Criminal Trespass II x2, Fail to Stop, Tampering with Vehicle, and Drug Possession.