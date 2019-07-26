APD Seeks Perkup Espresso Robbery Suspect

Alaska Native News Jul 26, 2019.

Photo: Perkup Espresso robbery suspect. Image-APD

Anchorage police officers responded to the Perkup Expresso at 201 West Potter Drive at 4:39 on Thursday after receiving a call that they had been robbed at gunpoint.

The investigation at the scene found that the male suspect, described as a caucasian male with a tan, who stood approximately 5’8″ tall weighing between 160 and 180 pounds, walked up to the service window at the coffee shop with a handgun.

The suspect proceeded to crawl through the window and take an undisclosed amount of cash. The two employees present inside suffered no injuries, APD said.

Despite a perimeter being set up and a K9 unit called in to track, the several officers were unable to locate the suspect. That perimeter was broke down approximately an hour and a half later.

APD released a surveillance image showing the suspect and ask the public for assistance with his identity and whereabouts. You can call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





