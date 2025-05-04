Asked If He Must Uphold the US Constitution, Trump Says: ‘I Don’t Know’





“I’m not a lawyer,” the president said in a newly aired interview



WELKER: The 5th Amendment says everyone deserves due process TRUMP: It might say that, but if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or two million or three million trials pic.twitter.com/FMZQ7O9mTP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump refused in an interview released Sunday to affirm that the nation’s Constitution affords due process to citizens and noncitizens alike and that he, as president, must uphold that fundamental right.

“I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer,” Trump told NBC‘s Kristen Welker, who asked if the president agrees with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement that everyone on U.S. soil is entitled to due process.

When Welker pointed to the Fifth Amendment—which states that “no person shall be… deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”—Trump again replied that he’s unsure and suggested granting due process to the undocumented immigrants he wants to deport would be too burdensome.

“We’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials,” Trump said, echoing a sentiment that his vice president expressed last month.

Asked whether he needs to “uphold the Constitution of the United States as president,” Trump replied, “I don’t know.”

Trump, who similarly deferred to “the lawyers” when asked recently about his refusal to bring home wrongly deported Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia, has unlawfully cited the Alien Enemies Act to swiftly remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. without due process. Federal agents have also arrested and detained students, academics, and a current and former judge in recent weeks, heightening alarm over the administration’s authoritarian tactics.

CNN reported Friday that the administration has “been examining whether it can label some suspected cartel and gang members inside the U.S. as ‘enemy combatants’ as a possible way to detain them more easily and limit their ability to challenge their imprisonment.”

“Trump has expressed extreme frustration with federal courts halting many of those migrants’ deportations, amid legal challenges questioning whether they were being afforded due process,” the outlet added. “By labeling the migrants as enemy combatants, they would have fewer rights, the thinking goes.”

Some top administration officials have publicly expressed disdain for the constitutional right to due process. Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, wrote in a social media post last month that “the judicial process is for Americans” and “immediate deportation” is for undocumented immigrants.

The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent wrote in a column Saturday that “Miller appears to want Trump to have the power to declare undocumented immigrants to be terrorists and gang members by fiat; to have the power to absurdly decree them members of a hostile nation’s invading army, again by fiat; and then to have quasi-unlimited power to remove them, unconstrained by any court.”

“The more transparency we have gained into the rot of corruption and bad faith at the core of this whole saga, the worse it has come to look,” Sargent continued. “Trump himself is exposing it all for what it truly is: the stuff of Mad Kings.”

