AST Investigate Crash that Occurred During Chase near Seward Sunday





Alaska State Troopers were contacted by Seward police at 5:09 pm on Sunday and informed that they were actively pursuing a vehicle in Seward that was the subject of multiple REDDI reports.

SPD reported that the subject vehicle was driving erratically and had nearly struck pedestrians while driving in the wrong lane of travel.

Troopers responded as the vehicle continued to elude SPD officers.

Troopers soon received a report of a dangerous driver at mile 4 of the Seward Highway matching the description of the subject vehicle. Troopers responded to the area and soon located the vehicle.

A marked trooper vehicle attempted to pull over the vehicle at mile 10 of the Seward Highway. The driver, instead of pulling over, sped away. Due to the extreme hazard the driver was causing, the trooper elected to take up pursuit.

Moments later, the suspect vehicle crashed headlong into a southbound vehicle at mile 13. During the impact the two occupants of the suspect vehicle were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. They were medevaced to an Anchorage area hospital.

The victim in the other vehicle was taken to a Seward hospital and is in stable condition.

The highway was closed down for approximately 6 hours as the vehicles were cleared and the scene was documented.

AST asks that “If you had to take evasive actions to avoid a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla on the Seward Highway on July 23, between 4 pm and 6 pm, or have a photo or video of this vehicle driving recklessly, please reach out to the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 262-4453. A stock photo of the vehicle can be found here.”

The investigation is ongoing.



