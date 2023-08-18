July 23rd REDDI Driver in Fatal Seward Chase Arrested and Charged with Murder





Alaska State Troopers report that 29-year-old Gideon Grady of Fairbanks was arrested on multiple charges that include murder for an August 2nd fatality that was caused by a collision during a car chase that occurred just outside Seward on July 23rd.

That day, troopers were notified by Seward police that officers were pursuing a blue 2006 Toyota Corolla that was reported multiple times as a REDDI in the Seward area and needed assistance. Seward police reported that the suspect vehicle “was driving erratically, nearly struck pedestrians, and was driving in the wrong lane of travel.”

Troopers responded to assist but before they could get to the location SPD informed troopers that the vehicle had eluded them. Troopers report that they “received a report of a dangerous driver in the area of mile 4 of the Seward Highway, matching the description of the earlier suspect vehicle.”

AST would locate the vehicle near mile 10 of the Seward Highway a short time later. The marked trooper vehicle activated lights and siren in the attempted stop but it was ignored and the suspect vehicle continued on. Because of the extreme danger the driver was presenting the trooper elected to take up pursuit. Moments later, at mile 13, Grady crashed headlong into an approaching vehicle.

Both Grady and his passenger, 58-year-old Fairbanks resident Gregory Green, were ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Both were medevaced to an Anchorage hospital. The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle was taken to a Seward hospital. He was reported in stable condition.

On August 2nd, Green succumbed to his injuries.

As the investigation continued, warrants were requested and granted for Grady’s arrest. Grady, who was now in Fairbanks was arrested by Fairbanks-based troopers on August 15th. He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter, Assault 1, and Fail to Stop.



