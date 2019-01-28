AST Investigates Wasilla Teen Homicide

Alaska Native News Jan 28, 2019.

Alaska State Trooper say they have taken an 18-year-old male into custody following a homicide in Wasilla during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Troopers responded to a Palmer address at 2:30 am on Sunday morning and opened an investigation into a shooting death that occurred there. The continuing investigation revealed that Jordan Flowers, age 18, pointed a handgun at another 18-year-old and pulled the trigger. The bullet struck that teen in the neck, killing him.

ASST took Flowers into custody and after administering a blood draw and clearing him medically, Flowers was remanded to the Maty-Su Pretrial Facility.





