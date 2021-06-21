AVTEC receives $40,000 grant from Marathon Petroleum Foundation for oil spill simulation software







SEWARD, Alaska — Alaska Vocational Technical Center received a $40,000 grant from the Marathon Petroleum Foundation to purchase an oil spill response module. The simulation will be incorporated at the Kongsberg Full Mission Bridge Simulator at AVTEC’s First Lake Campus.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new training opportunity for mariners across Alaska,” said Steve Fink, AVTEC’s lead simulation technician and operator. “Marathon Petroleum has been a great partner for many years, and we are truly appreciative of their continued investment in our facility, marine pilot training and water safety.”

The oil spill response module allows small fleets of oil response vessels to plan and execute oil cleanup on the scene of a simulated oil spill. Highly detailed virtual pools of oil on the water’s surface can be contained with booms and then recovered with skimmers attached to virtual response vessels. All equipment is modeled from real-world equipment and simulated in a 3D environment using AVTEC’s state-of-the-art bridge simulation system. The oil response module is in the process of configuration and should be available to students for the upcoming fall semester.

“Safety and environmental stewardship are core values for Marathon Petroleum,” said Cameron Hunt, general manager for MPC’s Kenai refinery. “We are committed to having an impact in the communities in which we operate. By helping provide the AVTEC mariners with skills we hope they never need to use, we ensure they are trained to respond and address any crisis situation quickly and safely.”

Alaska Maritime Training Center is a department at AVTEC and funded by The Alaska Department of Labor. AMTC is leading school in Alaska for mariners to be trained at any level of their profession including able seaman, deck officers, and engineering department crew.

For more information, visit avtec.edu.

