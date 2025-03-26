Bethel man, 2 California men indicted, arrested for Tramadol trafficking conspiracy





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Bethel man and two California men were arrested this month after a federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging them with trafficking Tramadol to Alaska.

According to court documents, between at least March 2024 and continuing until at least February 2025, Ryan Greydanus, 38, of Bethel, Syed Tahir Turab Naqvi, 45, and Adil Hussain, 39, both residing in California, allegedly conspired together to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance. According to the DEA, Tramadol is an opioid analgesic, which means it is used to relieve or reduce pain and is typically taken orally and can result in addiction. It is alleged that tramadol is especially dangerous if used in combination with other drugs or alcohol.

Court documents further allege that Naqvi and Hussain are responsible for using the mail to traffic significant quantities of Tramadol from Arizona and California to Greydanus for distribution in rural Alaska. Naqvi and Hussain are allegedly responsible for shipping over 15,000 parcels suspected of containing tramadol across the U.S. from January 2024 to August 2024.

The indictment alleges that on two separate occasions in July and August 2024, respectively, Greydanus allegedly attempted to possess with intent to distribute Tramadol in Alaska. The indictment also alleges that in June 2024, Naqvi attempted to distribute Tramadol in Alaska.

Greydanus was arrested on March 16, 2025, in Bethel, Alaska; Naqvi was arrested on March 6, 2025, in Azusa, California; and Hussain was arrested on March 6, 2025, in Walnut, California.

All three defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Greydanus is also charged with two counts of attempted possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and Naqvi is also charged with one count of attempted distribution of controlled substances. Naqvi and Hussain made their initial court appearance on March 7, 2025, before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Greydanus made his initial court appearance on March 19, 2025, before the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman of the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge David Reames of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Seattle Field Division and Inspector in Charge Anthony Galetti of the Anchorage Domicile made the announcement.

The DEA Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Anchorage Domicile and Alaska State Troopers are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cody Tirpak and Mac Caille Petursson are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime and drug trafficking. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



