Bethel Man Indicted for Multiple Sexual Assault Counts





(Bethel, AK) – A Bethel grand jury this week indicted Jon Cochrane, 51, of Bethel on one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, one count of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. Cochrane was also charged with Assault in the Fourth Degree. The charges stemmed from incidents alleged to have occurred on December 13, 2021.

If convicted at trial, Cochrane faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

The Bethel Police Department is investigating the alleged incidents. Anyone with additional information related to the charges against Cochrane is asked to contact the Bethel Police Department.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash performance with additional conditions.

###



