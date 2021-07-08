Bethel Teen Attempts to Crash Cessna Caravan EnRoute to Aniak







A Bethel teen on a flight from Bethel to Aniak was arrested on charges that include terroristic threatening after attempting to crash the commercial aircraft with six people on board on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the trooper investigation, 18-year-old Jaden Lake-Kameroff, while on a flight from Bethel to Aniak, “got up from his seat and took control of the yoke causing the Cessna Caravan to nosedive,” AST reported Thursday.

With the help of the other passengers, who pulled Kameroff away from the yoke, the pilot was able to regain control of the Cessna Caravan. The passengers subdued Kameroff as the pilot successfully landed the aircraft in Aniak.

Aniak State Troopers responded to the airport and took Kameroff into custody. He was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening II, Attempted Assault I x 5, and Assault III x 4.

The Federal Aviation Administration was immediately notified of the incident.





