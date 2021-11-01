Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries at Sunday Afternoon 9th Street Collision





APD reports that at this point no arrests have been made in the bicycle vs vehicle collision investigation that was initiated on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators with the Major Collision Investigation Unit and police officers responded to the collision at 2:14 pm on Sunday at the intersection of 9th and A Street to find a bicyclist in serious condition.

That bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

9th Avenue was closed down completely while one lane remained open on A Street and traffic was diverted as the investigation at the scene was carried out.

That investigation revealed that the bike rider was traveling northbound on A Street when he was struck by a Subaru Forester as it traveled through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the Subaru remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation APD said in its report.

No arrests have been made.



