Big Lake Woman Fights with Trooper During Traffic stop, Charged with Felony DUI

Alaska State Troopers report that they made a felony DUI arrest near mile two of Big Lake Road during the early morning hours on Sunday and subsequently filed multiple other charges.

ASST conducted a traffic stop at that location just minutes before 1 am on Sunday morning, where the driver, later identified as Jaclyn Baisch, came to a stop, but immediately jumped from her vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The trooper gave chase and apprehended Baisch a short distance away, but when contact was made, a fight broke out. During the fight, Baisch is reported to have injured the officer. Ultimately, Baisch was taken under control.

The investigation at the scene found that Baisch was driving under the influence and had done so despite having been convicted of Felony DUI in the past. She also refused a breathalyzer.

Baisch was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where she was again charged with Felony DUI as well as Assault III and IV, Felony Refusal, Resisting Arrest, and Avoidance of an Ignition Interlock Device.

She was held without bail to await arraignment. Vinelink shows she remains in custody at Mat-Su Pretrial.