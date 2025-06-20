BLM issues emergency closure of southwestern portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area due to wildland fire activity









FAIRBANKS, Alaska –To protect the public and provide for firefighter safety in light of ongoing wildland fire activity associated with the Obrien fire (#172), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office is closing the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area surrounding the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 Elliott Highway.

The Obrien Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon burning in mixed spruce hardwood forest east of the Summit Trail. The weather forecast for the area includes extended hot and dry weather increasing the risks of new starts and large fire growth, raising continued concerns about public and firefighter safety.

map of the closure area is attached. The emergency closure announced Wednesday includes trails, public use cabins, trail shelters and the Wickersham Dome Trailhead (mile 28 Elliott Highway), which may be used as a base camp for firefighters nearby. Ais attached.

Closed BLM trails:

Wickersham Creek Trail

Trail Creek Trail (between the junction of Wickersham Creek Trail and the junction with Moose Creek Trail)

Moose Creek Trail

Summit Trail

Closed BLM public use cabins and shelters:

Lee’s Cabin

Eleazar’s Cabin

Moose Creek Cabin

Summit Trail Shelter

Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter

Until the BLM determines that use of these sites no longer threatens public or firefighter safety, the public should not use the area. Violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both (43 CFR § 9212).

The BLM appreciates the public’s cooperation in helping to minimize the number of human-caused wildfires and keeping everyone safe if you encounter wildfire activity while traveling Alaska’s highways by following these tips:

Watch out for firefighters and firefighting equipment in and along the road.

Slow down before entering areas of dense smoke.

Make sure your headlights are on so that you are more visible to others.

To report a wildland fire in Alaska, call 1-800-237-3633 or 911.

www.akfireinfo.com or by calling the Alaska Interagency Fire Information Office at (907) 356-5511. For more information on this closure, please contact the BLM Eastern Interior Field Office at (907) 474-2200. Additional fire information can be found ator by calling the Alaska Interagency Fire Information Office at (907) 356-5511.

Pinnell Mountain National Recreation Trail or riding the Quartz Creek Trail . While the Wickersham Dome area is closed, the BLM manages other areas that remain open to the public, including hiking areas such as theor riding the