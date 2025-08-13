BLM ends fire closure in the White Mountains National Recreation Area

The Obrien Fire (#172) burned parts of the Summit Trail, damaging parts of the boardwalk.[/caption]
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Due to reduced wildland fire activity associated with the Obrien Fire (#172), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office issued a fire order to end the emergency closure for the White Mountains National Recreation Area north of Fairbanks, Alaska. The fire closure will end August 15 at 12:01 a.m., lifting the closure on Summit, Wickersham Creek, and Moose Creek trails and opening public use cabins and shelters.
Until the fire closure
ends, parts of the western White Mountains will remain closed to the public. See the attached map file of fire closure AK020-25-007.
BLM trails closed until Aug. 15:
- Wickersham Creek Trail (north of junction with Trail Creek Trail)
- Moose Creek Trail (near junction with the Trail Creek Trail)
- Summit Trail (north of Wickersham Dome)
BLM public use cabins and shelters closed until Aug. 15:
- Eleazar’s Cabin
- Yeager’s Cabin
- Summit Trail Shelter
- Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter
Cooler, wet weather has helped reduce fire activity, but visitors should remain alert as fires are still active nearby and Alaska remains in fire season.
Visitors should use caution if traveling through burned areas and should avoid areas where you see burning or smoldering. The Obrien Fire burned nearly two miles of the Summit Trail, including sections of boardwalk. See the attached map file for the location of 2025 fires. Hazards encountered along trails may include damaged boardwalk, blowdown across trails, falling trees, and ash pits – holes in the ground filled with ash, possibly containing hot embers beneath.
-BLM-