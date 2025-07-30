BLM reduces fire closure for the western White Mountains National Recreation Area









FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Due to reduced wildland fire activity and successful suppression efforts on the Himalya Road Fire group, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office issued a fire closure order to reduce the area closed in the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area. Fire order AK020-25-007 immediately opens public access to a one-mile area around the Wickersham Dome Trailhead, near mile 127.7 of the Elliott Highway. Starting on Aug. 1, the order further reduces the area closed, opening access to Lee’s and Moose Creek cabins, and Wickersham Dome. Although reduced in size, a fire closure area is still needed for public and firefighter safety due to activity associated with the Obrien Fire (#172) and will be in effect until rescinded.

Two public use cabins, two trail shelters, and sections of the Summit, Wickersham Creek, and Moose Creek trails will remain closed until the order is rescinded. A map of the closure areas is attached.

BLM trails remaining closed after Aug. 1:

Wickersham Creek Trail (north of junction with Trail Creek Trail)

Moose Creek Trail (near junction with the Trail Creek Trail)

Summit Trail (north of Wickersham Dome)

BLM public use cabins and shelters remaining closed after Aug. 1:

Eleazar’s Cabin

Yeager’s Cabin

Summit Trail Shelter

Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter

The new fire closure order reduces and replaces the June 18 closure order that closed the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area after the Obrien Fire was reported burning near the Summit Trail. By July 7, the fire had burned over 3,000 acres and wildland fire crews began taking action to protect nearby public use cabins and trail shelters. Sprinkler systems were set up, the surrounding forest was cut back to provide defensible space, and the cabin most at risk, Eleazar's Cabin, was wrapped for protection.

Recent cooler, wet weather has helped reduce fire activity, but visitors should remain alert as fires are still active nearby and Alaska remains in fire season. Visitors should stay informed on fire activity for the Obrien Fire, the Himalaya Road Fire group and other fires at akfireinfo.com. For current BLM fire closure or fire prevention orders, check out the BLM Alaska fire restrictions webpage. For current access information, maps and other resources to help you plan a visit, check out the White Mountains Update.