Brandon Topper Convicted of Sexual Assault on Kodiak









(Kodiak, AK) – Wednesday, following a one-week trial, a Kodiak jury found 32-year-old Brandon Matthew Topper guilty of one count of felony First-Degree Sexual Assault and two counts of felony Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

The evidence at trial established that Topper sexually assaulted a woman who had passed out at his residence after a party in February 2021. The victim awoke to Topper sexually assaulting her and told him repeatedly to stop, but Topper did not stop and continued to forcibly sexually assault the woman. At the time of the assault, Topper was a Machinery Technician Petty Officer Second Class in the United States Coast Guard and stationed at Coast Guard Base Kodiak.

In 2022, the victim reported the sexual assault to the United States Coast Guard, which began the investigation. The Kodiak Police Department took over the investigation since the sexual assault occurred off base.

Assistant Attorney General Daniel K. Shorey from the Office of Special Prosecutions and Assistant District Attorney Todd Shaker from the Kodiak District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case along with Paralegals Meghan Thomson and Missy Stark.

Topper was remanded to custody after the jury verdict and is not eligible for release on bail. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Kodiak. First-Degree Sexual Assault carries a sentencing range of 20 years to 30 years. Second-Degree Sexual Assault carries a sentencing range of 5 years to 15 years. If released on parole or probation, Topper will have to register as a sex offender for life.

