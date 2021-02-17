Brentwood Drive Prowler Apprehended after Crash Tuesday Morning







Anchorage police were alerted of a prowler by a caller on Brentwood Drive at 1:07 am on Tuesday morning and responded to the 7900-block of that location to investigate, AAPD says.

The caller told police that they saw the suspect looking into several homes in the area and provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Armed with that information, patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle. They made contact with the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Samuel Thornton.

The officers began to question an uncooperative Thornton who would climb back into his vehicle and speed away from the scene. Police gave chase of the vehicle speeding away. The chase was short-lived, as Thornton was speeding off in an effort to elude the officers, he collided with a snowbank, thus immobilizing his vehicle.







Thornton was taken into custody and during the arrest, APD would discover stacks of mail that did not belong to him. Thornton was arrested on charges of Theft II and Resisting.

APD advises that anyone who had mail taken from their mailbox or front door to report that theft to the USPS and their mail carrier. Also to report any theft of other parcels to their respective carriers such as FedEx, UPS, DHL, etc.





