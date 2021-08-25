Bret Herrick, Trooper Shooter Arrested near Home on Tuesday

On August 23, 2021, at approximately 1:07 pm, an Alaska State Trooper assigned to Anchor Point observed 60-year-old Anchor Point resident Bret Herrick at a business in downtown Anchor Point; Herrick was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest. The Trooper contacted Herrick to attempt to arrest him on his outstanding warrants. During the contact, Herrick produced a handgun and fired on the Trooper, striking him multiple times.

The Trooper also discharged his service pistol during the incident. As an additional Trooper arrived at the scene, Herrick fled the area on foot. Law enforcement from across the region, Department of Public Safety aircraft assets, and Alaska State Troopers Special Emergency Reaction Team members from across the state descended on Anchor Point to search for Herrick. Search efforts were ongoing throughout the day and into the evening.

On August 24, 2021, at approximately 8:40 AM, an Alaska State Trooper SERT team located Herrick near his Anchor Point residence while following up on a tip. Herrick was arrested without incident for his four outstanding arrest warrants, and additional charges are anticipated for yesterday’s incident.

The injured Trooper is currently in fair condition, receiving medical care at an Anchorage area hospital. The name of the Trooper that discharged their service weapon will be released after 72 hours in accordance with department policy. The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. Once their investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions for review.





