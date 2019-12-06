California Fugitive from Justice Arrested following Sterling Highway Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop resulted in the capture of a California Fugitive from Justice troopers reported on Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 pm on Thursday, evening troopers observed a red 2000 Dodge truck traveling above the speed limit near mile 75.5 of the Sterling Highway and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.

After the vehicle pulled over, troopers made contact and identified the driver as 47-year-old Robert Wayne Hughes of Soldotna. When an APSIN / NCIC check was conducted, it came back showing that Hughes was “a Fugitive from Justice from the State of California for the original charge of vehicle theft,” troopers reported.

When the state of California Law Enforcement and Intake was contacted, they verified the charge and also confirmed that Hughes was eligible for extradition.

Hughes was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility to await transport to California.