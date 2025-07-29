California Man Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Sea Lion Beating





Ventura Police Department, NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, and California State Parks conduct joint investigation into beaten sea lion.

A California man was sentenced on July 14 to 3 years in state prison for kicking and clubbing a stranded California sea lion, with a 4-foot-long piece of driftwood. The incident took place near the Ventura Pier in Ventura, California.

In June 2025, Christopher Hurtado, 32, of Santa Paula, California, pleaded guilty in state court to felony counts of animal cruelty and drug possession. Aggravating factors—such as the female sea lion being pregnant—led to a more severe sentence

NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement, Ventura Police Department, and California State Parks conducted this joint investigation. Hurtado was charged under the state’s animal cruelty law because of the aggravating factors.

“The violent acts committed in this case were not only cruel, but violate the law,” said Eric Morgan, acting assistant director, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, West Coast Division. “This kind of offense demands accountability, and we have greatly appreciated working this joint investigation to a successful conclusion with the Ventura Police Department and California State Parks.”

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Benjamin, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office General Trials Unit, prosecuted the case. “Our office takes acts of cruelty to animals very seriously and we are committed to holding those individuals accountable when animals are unnecessarily harmed,” Mr. Benjamin said.

Cameras Capture Beating

A beachgoer’s report on March 6 led Ventura Police Department dispatchers to monitor the sea lion on rocks near the Ventura Pier through surveillance cameras. The sea lion appeared to be affected by domoic acid, a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom that can cause animals to become disoriented and experience seizures.

Dispatchers watched as Hurtado approached the stricken animal and kicked it in the head. After sitting down briefly on the rocks nearby, he stood and picked up a 4-foot piece of driftwood. He lifted the driftwood above his head and then brought it down, striking the sea lion’s body twice. Ventura Police who arrested him found 0.06 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute stated to officers that a marine mammal stranding response team brought the injured sea lion in for treatment of domoic acid poisoning. An ultrasound examination found that the animal was pregnant. However, the animal had to be euthanized. The Institute is part of the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network coordinated by NOAA Fisheries.

Sea lions and other marine mammals are federally protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. If you see someone harming or harassing a marine mammal, report it to the NOAA Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Beachgoers should always give marine mammals plenty of space, especially if they appear to be sick or affected by harmful algal blooms.

